Overview

Dr. Michael Willens, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. Willens works at Advanced Pain Management Clinic in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Block, Somatic, Myofascial Trigger Point Injection and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.