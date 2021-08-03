Dr. Williams has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Williams, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Williams, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lanham, MD.
Dr. Williams works at
Locations
Paradigm Therapy Partners LLC4483 Forbes Blvd Ste A, Lanham, MD 20706 Directions (301) 284-8565
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best Dr you can visit for immigration physical exams. Very professional staff from appointment setting to the actual visit. He sends a notice to your Dr if you have insurance with a list of tests and does not collect any physical exams fee until your tests have been done and brought to him or faxed if you request and give consent. If you don’t have insurance, he is still a great Dr to visit; judging from customer service. I had a horrible experience with an immigration Dr a year ago and I must say that this Dr is different. I am happy I found him. The only thing is you need to go to the immigration website to find Dr’s near you to be able to find him. You can’t just do a regular google search and he comes up. Go there; you won’t regret it.
About Dr. Michael Williams, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1003014838
Dr. Williams accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Williams works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods.