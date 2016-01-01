Overview of Dr. Michael Williams, MD

Dr. Michael Williams, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Williams works at Neurology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

