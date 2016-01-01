Dr. Michael Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Williams, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Williams, MD
Dr. Michael Williams, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Williams works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Williams' Office Locations
-
1
Main Hospital1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Williams?
About Dr. Michael Williams, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1538197785
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- IU Health University
- IU Health Methodist
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Williams using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Williams has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.