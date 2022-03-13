See All Gastroenterologists in Columbia, MO
Dr. Michael Williams, MD

Gastroenterology
4.9 (27)
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Williams, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center.

Dr. Williams works at Gastro Intestinal Associates in Columbia, MO with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastro Intestinal Associates
    210 Portland St Ste 100, Columbia, MO 65201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-6000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Chicago Lake Shore Medical Associates Ltd.
    676 N Saint Clair St Ste 2300, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boone Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diarrhea
Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Diarrhea
Hemorrhoids
Gastritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat pH Probe
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 13, 2022
    Dr Williams was My GI doctor when he was practicing in Chicago. He is very attentive, easy to talk to and knowledgeable. I was very disappointed when I heard he moved as I really liked having him as my doc.
    K.S. — Mar 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Williams, MD
    About Dr. Michael Williams, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750334470
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St. Louis University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Missouri School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Williams has seen patients for Diarrhea, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

