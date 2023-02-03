Dr. Michael Willman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Willman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Willman, DO
Dr. Michael Willman, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Dr. Willman works at
Dr. Willman's Office Locations
-
1
CarlinVision2377 Lenora Church Rd, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 979-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
CarlinVision Surgery Center LLC2347 Lenora Church Rd, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 979-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Willman?
Doctor Willman was great in helping me through a traumatic eye injury! He gave me confidence in my recovery, education in what was happening, and great follow through ensuring I was back to the best I could be!
About Dr. Michael Willman, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Croatian and Spanish
- 1033103916
Education & Certifications
- Ky Lions Eye Rsch Inst-U Louisville
- Oklahoma State University Medical Center
- A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Willman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Willman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Willman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Willman works at
Dr. Willman speaks Croatian and Spanish.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Willman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.