Dr. Michael Willoughby, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Willoughby, DO is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Mount Clemens, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.
Dr. Willoughby works at
Locations
Mclaren Macomb1000 Harrington St, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Directions (586) 493-8000
McLaren Cardiovascular Institute - Waterford5210 Highland Rd Ste 200, Waterford, MI 48327 Directions (586) 493-8000
McLaren Macomb Heart Rhythm Treatment Center21550 Harrington St Ste C, Clinton Township, MI 48036 Directions (586) 493-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Willoughby, DO
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1457589582
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Willoughby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Willoughby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Willoughby works at
Dr. Willoughby has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Willoughby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Willoughby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willoughby.
