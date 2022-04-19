Dr. Wilson Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Wilson Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Wilson Jr, MD
Dr. Michael Wilson Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Middletown, NY.
Garnet Health Doctors - Middletown707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 333-7575Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
My surgery and care with Dr Michael Wilson was excellent. He is a very compassionate and professional physician. He explained the whole Kidney removal process to me in detail and his follow up personally after surgery and once I arrived home was outstanding. My wife and I had complete faith in him.
About Dr. Michael Wilson Jr, MD
- Urology
- English
Dr. Wilson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.