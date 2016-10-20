Dr. Michael Wilson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wilson, DPM
Dr. Michael Wilson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chico, CA.
Chico Podiatry Group2103 Forest Ave, Chico, CA 95928 Directions (530) 895-3668
- Oroville Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
I was born with in grown toe nails and have had them my whole life. I had gone to other doctors in Chico for the problem and all they did was make it worse to the point where my case was severe. With one visit to Dr Wilson, my problem was gone. He knew what he was talking about, he didnt promise anything he didn't know for sure, AND he was very therapeutic to my deathly fear of needles. I can never thank him enough.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1992792774
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Achilles Tendinitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
