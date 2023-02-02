Dr. Michael Wind Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wind Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wind Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Wind Jr, MD
Dr. Michael Wind Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.
Dr. Wind Jr works at
Dr. Wind Jr's Office Locations
OrthoVirginia1400 Johnston Willis Dr Ste A, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 373-6311Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very good.
About Dr. Michael Wind Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1316169253
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati
- University of Cincinnati
- University of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wind Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wind Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wind Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wind Jr has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wind Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
163 patients have reviewed Dr. Wind Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wind Jr.
