Overview of Dr. Michael Wind Jr, MD

Dr. Michael Wind Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.



Dr. Wind Jr works at OrthoVirginia in North Chesterfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.