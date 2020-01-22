Overview

Dr. Michael Windham, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Maria Parham Medical Center, Nash General Hospital, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Windham works at Gainesville in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Hoschton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroparesis, Nausea and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.