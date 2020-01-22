Dr. Michael Windham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Windham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Windham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Windham, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Maria Parham Medical Center, Nash General Hospital, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Gainesville1955 Textile Way Ste B, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (678) 987-1499
- 2 1980 Friendship Rd Ste 104, Hoschton, GA 30548 Directions (678) 987-1480
Hospital Affiliations
- Maria Parham Medical Center
- Nash General Hospital
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have sent a number of friends to Dr. Windham. You want your Dr. to be a lot of things, but mostly you want them to be the smartest person in the room. He is and I bet he always has been.
About Dr. Michael Windham, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1861697740
Education & Certifications
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Windham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Windham accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Windham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Windham has seen patients for Gastroparesis, Nausea and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Windham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Windham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Windham.
