Dr. Michael Winkelpleck, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winkelpleck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Winkelpleck, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Winkelpleck, DO
Dr. Michael Winkelpleck, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Winkelpleck works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Winkelpleck's Office Locations
-
1
Michigan State University Spine & Orthopedic Center4660 S Hagadorn Rd Ste 500, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 884-8701
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Winkelpleck?
Dr. Winklpleck did my c-7 disk way back around 2006. I have not had a problem with it since surgery. Now looking at my lower spine. Wouldn't uy any one else as long as he is practicing.
About Dr. Michael Winkelpleck, DO
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1366438004
Education & Certifications
- Southern Ill U Sch Med
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Ingham Regional Medical Center
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winkelpleck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winkelpleck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winkelpleck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winkelpleck works at
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Winkelpleck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winkelpleck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winkelpleck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winkelpleck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.