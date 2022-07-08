Overview of Dr. Michael Winkelpleck, DO

Dr. Michael Winkelpleck, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Winkelpleck works at Michigan State University Spine & Orthopedic Center in East Lansing, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.