Dr. Michael Winston, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Winston, MD is a Dermatologist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Winston Dermatology Associates PC2 Medical Dr Ste A, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 928-1555
Winston Dermatology Associates233 Union Ave Ste 203, Holbrook, NY 11741 Directions (631) 467-6688
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went for the first time 11/16/16 and Dr. Winston was amazing! I was in and out within a half hour and he was very professional! I am a female and felt comfortable. I would recommend him to my family and friends! He's older so he has a lot of experience which was also nice.
About Dr. Michael Winston, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winston has seen patients for Warts, Contact Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Winston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winston.
