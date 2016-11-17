See All Dermatologists in Port Jefferson Station, NY
Dr. Michael Winston, MD

Dermatology
3.1 (11)
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Winston, MD is a Dermatologist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Winston works at Winston Dermatology Associates in Port Jefferson Station, NY with other offices in Holbrook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Contact Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Winston Dermatology Associates PC
    2 Medical Dr Ste A, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 928-1555
    Winston Dermatology Associates
    233 Union Ave Ste 203, Holbrook, NY 11741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 467-6688

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts
Contact Dermatitis
Acne
Warts
Contact Dermatitis
Acne

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 17, 2016
    I went for the first time 11/16/16 and Dr. Winston was amazing! I was in and out within a half hour and he was very professional! I am a female and felt comfortable. I would recommend him to my family and friends! He's older so he has a lot of experience which was also nice.
    Julia in Brooklyn, NY — Nov 17, 2016
    About Dr. Michael Winston, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
English
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194725242
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

