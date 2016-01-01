Dr. Winter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Winter, MD
Dr. Michael Winter, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lebanon, NH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
Dartmouth-hitchcock Medical Center1 Medical Center Dr, Lebanon, NH 03756 Directions (603) 650-5261Friday7:30am - 4:30pm
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Winter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.