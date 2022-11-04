Dr. Michael Winton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Winton, MD
Dr. Michael Winton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Frederick, MD.
Foris Surgical Group, LLP45 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 211, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 694-3200
- Frederick Health Hospital
Dr. Winton was very friendly and talked to me with respect and listened to all my questions. He was more than happy to help me with needs even if it wasn’t part of his responsibility. His staff is the best staff I’ve ever had to deal with. They seemed to go out of their way to make things easier for me. Dr. Winton and the other doctors should be proud to have them on their team.
- General Surgery
- English
- General Surgery
Dr. Winton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winton has seen patients for Gallstones, Umbilical Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Winton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.