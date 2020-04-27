Overview of Dr. Michael Wirth, MD

Dr. Michael Wirth, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio and Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery.



Dr. Wirth works at UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Podiatry in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.