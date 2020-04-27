Dr. Michael Wirth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wirth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wirth, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Wirth, MD
Dr. Michael Wirth, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio and Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery.
Dr. Wirth works at
Dr. Wirth's Office Locations
UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Podiatry8300 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9300Saturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio
- Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

Excellent Surgeon and great bedside manner! Simply, the best! I had a revision surgery done to my left upper arm and shoulder several years ago, Dr. Wirth is the epitome of professionalism.
About Dr. Michael Wirth, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Wirth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wirth accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wirth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wirth has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wirth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wirth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wirth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wirth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wirth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.