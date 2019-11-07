Overview of Dr. Michael Witt, MD

Dr. Michael Witt, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health Sciences University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Witt works at Reproductive Biology Associates in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Atrophy , Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.