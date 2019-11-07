Dr. Michael Witt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Witt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Witt, MD
Dr. Michael Witt, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health Sciences University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Witt works at
Dr. Witt's Office Locations
-
1
Reproductive Biology Associates1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (770) 277-3361Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Northside Hospital1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 257-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Witt?
Dr. Witt was a God Sent, When everyone else told us no he gave us hope, He came highly recommend. I always tell everyone how happy I was with him. I feel bad that I never got the chance to really thank him for helping us. We live in Orlando, FL and he was the only Dr. that Our Dr. said would be able to help us out and he was. My Dr. in Orlando FL said Dr. Witt who is in GA is the only Dr. he uses.
About Dr. Michael Witt, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1689634719
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health Sciences University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Witt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Witt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Witt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Witt works at
Dr. Witt has seen patients for Testicular Atrophy , Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Witt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Witt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Witt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Witt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.