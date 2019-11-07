See All Urologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Michael Witt, MD

Urology
4.3 (14)
Map Pin Small Atlanta, GA
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Witt, MD

Dr. Michael Witt, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health Sciences University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Witt works at Reproductive Biology Associates in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Atrophy , Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Witt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Reproductive Biology Associates
    1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 277-3361
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Northside Hospital
    1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 257-1900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Testicular Atrophy
Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Complex Penile Surgery Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
LGBT Healthcare Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Epididymis Sperm Aspiration (MESA) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sperm Retrieval (Via Electroejaculation) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urology Conditions Chevron Icon
Urology Procedure Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Reversal Chevron Icon
Women's Imaging and Testing Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 07, 2019
    Dr. Witt was a God Sent, When everyone else told us no he gave us hope, He came highly recommend. I always tell everyone how happy I was with him. I feel bad that I never got the chance to really thank him for helping us. We live in Orlando, FL and he was the only Dr. that Our Dr. said would be able to help us out and he was. My Dr. in Orlando FL said Dr. Witt who is in GA is the only Dr. he uses.
    Mejias — Nov 07, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Witt, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689634719
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Oregon Health Sciences University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Witt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Witt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Witt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Witt works at Reproductive Biology Associates in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Witt’s profile.

    Dr. Witt has seen patients for Testicular Atrophy , Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Witt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Witt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Witt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Witt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

