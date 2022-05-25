Dr. Michael Wockenfus, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wockenfus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wockenfus, DDS
Overview
Dr. Michael Wockenfus, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Menasha, WI.
Dr. Wockenfus works at
Locations
Mid-Valley Dental903 E Airport Rd, Menasha, WI 54952 Directions (920) 729-6322
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Guardian
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wockenfuss is very professional knowledgeable, and very personable. He is one of the best dentist that’s ever worked on my teeth. Undoubtedly the best dental-related experience I've ever had. My hygienist was fantastic. I highly recommend!
About Dr. Michael Wockenfus, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1174545438
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wockenfus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wockenfus accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wockenfus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wockenfus works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wockenfus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wockenfus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wockenfus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wockenfus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.