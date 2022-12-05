Dr. Michael Wojtanowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wojtanowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wojtanowski, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Wojtanowski, MD
Dr. Michael Wojtanowski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Fairview Hospital and UH St. John Medical Center.
Dr. Wojtanowski works at
Dr. Wojtanowski's Office Locations
-
1
Ohio Clinic for Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery2237 Crocker Rd Ste 140, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 808-9315
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Hospital
- UH St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Care Credit
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wojtanowski?
I had a consultation with a different doctor about 5 years ago for a breast reduction and left that office feeling embarrassed and discouraged. Thankfully I heard of Dr. Wojtanowski. My first appointment I felt totally at ease and very confident that he would take care of me. He was gentle and kind and I knew he would do a terrific job. My surgery was October 18, 2022 and he did a wonderful job. I could not be more pleased with the results. Exactly what I was looking for. His staff is also very kind and caring. His artful skill and his kindness made my experience quite wonderful! Thanks Dr. Wo to you and your wonderful staff.
About Dr. Michael Wojtanowski, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1932110772
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- Ursinus College
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wojtanowski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wojtanowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wojtanowski works at
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Wojtanowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wojtanowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wojtanowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wojtanowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.