Dr. Michael Wojtanowski, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (54)
Map Pin Small Westlake, OH
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Wojtanowski, MD

Dr. Michael Wojtanowski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Fairview Hospital and UH St. John Medical Center.

Dr. Wojtanowski works at Ohio Clinic For Aesthetic And Plastic Surgery in Westlake, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wojtanowski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ohio Clinic for Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery
    2237 Crocker Rd Ste 140, Westlake, OH 44145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 808-9315

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fairview Hospital
  • UH St. John Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

CoolSculpting®
Fat Grafting to the Face
Gigantomastia
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 05, 2022
    I had a consultation with a different doctor about 5 years ago for a breast reduction and left that office feeling embarrassed and discouraged. Thankfully I heard of Dr. Wojtanowski. My first appointment I felt totally at ease and very confident that he would take care of me. He was gentle and kind and I knew he would do a terrific job. My surgery was October 18, 2022 and he did a wonderful job. I could not be more pleased with the results. Exactly what I was looking for. His staff is also very kind and caring. His artful skill and his kindness made my experience quite wonderful! Thanks Dr. Wo to you and your wonderful staff.
    Kathleen R. — Dec 05, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Wojtanowski, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 49 years of experience
    • English
    • 1932110772
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
    • Ursinus College
    • Plastic Surgery
