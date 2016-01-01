See All Neurosurgeons in Daytona Beach, FL
Dr. Michael Wolak, MD

Neurosurgery
Overview of Dr. Michael Wolak, MD

Dr. Michael Wolak, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. 

Dr. Wolak works at AdventHealth Medical Group Neurosurgery at Daytona Beach in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wolak's Office Locations

    AdventHealth Medical Group Neurosurgery at Daytona Beach
    305 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 505, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 231-3540

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Scoliosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Michael Wolak, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1235323981
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wolak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolak works at AdventHealth Medical Group Neurosurgery at Daytona Beach in Daytona Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Wolak’s profile.

    Dr. Wolak has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

