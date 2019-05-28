Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Wolf, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Wolf, MD
Dr. Michael Wolf, MD is a Pediatric Sports Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Dr. Wolf works at
Dr. Wolf's Office Locations
-
1
St. Christopher's Pediatric Associates, L.L.C.3601 A St, Philadelphia, PA 19134 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wolf?
Took his time with us, excellent personality, great doctor!!
About Dr. Michael Wolf, MD
- Pediatric Sports Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1457558660
Education & Certifications
- Crozer-Keystone Health System
- Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
- Pediatric Critical Care Medicine and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolf works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.