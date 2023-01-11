See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fort Smith, AR
Dr. Michael Wolfe, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.9 (17)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Wolfe, MD

Dr. Michael Wolfe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas At Fayetteville and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith.

Dr. Wolfe works at Baptist Health Orthopedics Clinic-Fort Smith in Fort Smith, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, Trigger Point Injection and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wolfe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fort Smith Dialysis Supply Company
    1506 Dodson Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 709-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health - Fort Smith

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Trigger Point Injection
Limb Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 11, 2023
    Informative and helpful.
    Mary — Jan 11, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Wolfe, MD
    About Dr. Michael Wolfe, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275542581
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Arkansas At Fayetteville
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Wolfe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolfe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolfe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolfe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolfe works at Baptist Health Orthopedics Clinic-Fort Smith in Fort Smith, AR. View the full address on Dr. Wolfe’s profile.

    Dr. Wolfe has seen patients for Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, Trigger Point Injection and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolfe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolfe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolfe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolfe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolfe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

