Dr. Michael Wolfe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolfe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wolfe, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Wolfe, MD
Dr. Michael Wolfe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas At Fayetteville and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith.
Dr. Wolfe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wolfe's Office Locations
-
1
Fort Smith Dialysis Supply Company1506 Dodson Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72901 Directions (479) 709-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health - Fort Smith
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wolfe?
Informative and helpful.
About Dr. Michael Wolfe, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1275542581
Education & Certifications
- University Of Arkansas At Fayetteville
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolfe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolfe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolfe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolfe works at
Dr. Wolfe has seen patients for Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, Trigger Point Injection and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolfe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolfe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolfe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolfe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolfe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.