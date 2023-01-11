Overview of Dr. Michael Wolfe, MD

Dr. Michael Wolfe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas At Fayetteville and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith.



Dr. Wolfe works at Baptist Health Orthopedics Clinic-Fort Smith in Fort Smith, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, Trigger Point Injection and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.