Dr. Michael Wolfe, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Wolfe, MD
Dr. Michael Wolfe, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Edgecumbe Hospital and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Wolfe's Office Locations
Pacific Medical Centers1101 Madison St Ste 301, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 505-1101
Northgate Clinic10416 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125 Directions (206) 505-1040
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Edgecumbe Hospital
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I value Dr. Wolfe's expertise and his willingness for to check area of concerns. He explains things very well. Thank You
About Dr. Michael Wolfe, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- University of Utah Medical Center
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- University of Washington
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolfe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolfe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolfe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolfe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolfe.
