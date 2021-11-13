See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Michael Wolfeld, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Wolfeld, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (15)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Wolfeld, MD

Dr. Michael Wolfeld, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Wolfeld works at Wolfeld Plastic Surgery in New York, NY with other offices in Hackensack, NJ and Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Wolfeld's Office Locations

  1. 1
    David Jay Friedman MD PC
    630 Park Ave, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 281-1000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    John Pojedinec M.d. P.A.
    25 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 500-7050
  3. 3
    Peter G Burk MD
    2600 Netherland Ave Ste 112, Bronx, NY 10463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 281-1000
  4. 4
    Midtown Office
    110 E 55th St Fl 14, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 281-1000
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wolfeld?

    Nov 13, 2021
    I am so thankful for Dr. Wolfeld. He has been unbelievable and we are so thankful for him. Dr. Wolfeld and his office are so caring; and his results are out of this world.
    — Nov 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Wolfeld, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Wolfeld, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wolfeld to family and friends

    Dr. Wolfeld's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wolfeld

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Wolfeld, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Wolfeld, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225297229
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Wolfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolfeld.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Wolfeld, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.