Overview of Dr. Michael Wolfeld, MD

Dr. Michael Wolfeld, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Wolfeld works at Wolfeld Plastic Surgery in New York, NY with other offices in Hackensack, NJ and Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.