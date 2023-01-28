Dr. Michael Wolff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wolff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Wolff, MD
Dr. Michael Wolff, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Wolff works at
Dr. Wolff's Office Locations
Scottsdale9913 N 95th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 860-8998Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers:
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t say enough about how Dr. Wolff and his team have changed my life. Until a couple of years ago I was feeling really strong and healthy making steel sculptures when I was diagnosed with osteoarthritis of my hands especially my thumbs. I could not believe the lack of treatment options for such a crippling disease. The first cortisone shot calmed the inflammation but not the second which left surgery the only option from the traditional medical community including Mayo. The pain from doing almost anything in conjunction with the fear of further damage made me desperate to find an actual healing option. Thankfully I found Dr. Wolff’s website and have been his biggest fan since. It has been 2 1/2 months since he injected exosomes into both my thumbs and I am thrilled. I saw improvement almost immediately and have seen even more the last few weeks. I am back to doing what I love and makes me feel good!
About Dr. Michael Wolff, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1376508697
Education & Certifications
- Ill Spine and Sports Care Institute
- Ohio State University
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolff has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.