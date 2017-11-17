Dr. Michael Wolfson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolfson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wolfson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Wolfson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Malvern, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Paoli Hospital.
Dr. Wolfson works at
Locations
-
1
Malvern Office325 Central Ave Ste 200, Malvern, PA 19355 Directions (610) 644-6755
-
2
Mainline Obgyn Associates599 Arcola Rd, Collegeville, PA 19426 Directions (610) 644-6755Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 100 W Lancaster Ave Ste 252, Paoli, PA 19301 Directions (215) 723-2333
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wolfson?
I’ve been seeing Dr Wolfson for a few years now and I have nothing but great things to say about him. He diagnosed me with Celiac fast and offered info on nutrition classes. My husband also sees him and he thinks he is great too. I’m surprised at these negative reviews written on here.
About Dr. Michael Wolfson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1073580940
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolfson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolfson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolfson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolfson works at
Dr. Wolfson has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolfson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolfson. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolfson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolfson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolfson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.