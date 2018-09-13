See All Dermatologists in Duluth, MN
Dr. Michael Wolz, MB CHB Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Wolz, MB CHB

Dermatology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Wolz, MB CHB is a Dermatologist in Duluth, MN. 

Dr. Wolz works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Grand Rapids, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rash and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building
    400 E 3rd St Fl 1, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic
    1542 Golf Course Rd Ste 203, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Rash
Dry Skin
Dermatitis
Rash
Dry Skin

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wolz?

    Sep 13, 2018
    It's been a comfort to work with Dr. Wolz on my diagnosis of melanoma. Since the diagnosis last May, Dr. Wolz efficiently removed the melanoma leaving a minimal scar, he has patiently answered questions, and removed further troubling skin lesions. Most importantly, he has helped me to keep this potentially fatal diagnosis in perspective using kindness and appropriate humor.
    Duluth, MN — Sep 13, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Wolz, MB CHB
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Wolz, MB CHB?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wolz to family and friends

    Dr. Wolz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wolz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Wolz, MB CHB.

    About Dr. Michael Wolz, MB CHB

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689986291
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Wolz, MB CHB is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wolz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wolz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wolz has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rash and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.