Dr. Michael Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Wong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monroe Township, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Wong's Office Locations
Monroe1600 Perrineville Rd, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 655-8808
Eye Surgery Princeton419 N Harrison St Ste 104, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 655-8808
The Optical Shoppe900 Easton Ave Ste 50, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 565-9550
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- Principal Financial Group
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
My experience with Dr. Wong was wonderful. I’ve used readers for over 20 years, and now, I don’t need glasses at all! He was very kind, knowledgeable, and the office staff are first rate. I highly recommend ??
About Dr. Michael Wong, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rensselaer
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
