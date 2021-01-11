Overview of Dr. Michael Wong, MD

Dr. Michael Wong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monroe Township, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Wong works at Princeton Eye Group in Monroe Township, NJ with other offices in Princeton, NJ and Somerset, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.