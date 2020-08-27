Overview

Dr. Michael Wong, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED.



Dr. Wong works at National Spine & Pain Centers in Bel Air, MD with other offices in Pikesville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.