Dr. Michael Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Wong, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED.
National Spine & Pain Centers - Bel Air510 Upper Chesapeake Dr Ste 415, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (443) 270-7246Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
National Spine & Pain Centers - Pikesville1838 Greene Tree Rd Ste 150, Pikesville, MD 21208 Directions (410) 383-7443Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
How was your appointment with Dr. Wong?
My pain was immediately reduced by treatment given by Dr. Wong. The injections were pain less and very effective in reducing the excruciating pain I was having. I highly recommend Dr. Wong. The office is clean and staff very professional and knowledgeable. The nurse follows up with you to see how you are doing.
About Dr. Michael Wong, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Robert Wood Johnson U Hosp
- Drexel Hahnemann
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- Lehigh University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
