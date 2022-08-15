See All General Surgeons in Madison Heights, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Wood, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (28)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Wood, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Madison Heights, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Harper University Hospital.

Dr. Wood works at DMC Harper Bariatric Medicine Institute - Madison Heights in Madison Heights, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    DMC Harper Bariatric Medicine Institute - Madison Heights
    1385 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 200, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 284-1760

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harper University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleeve Gastrectomy
Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic

Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Wood, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144284670
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dmc Harper University Hospital
    Internship
    • Harper University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Wood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wood works at DMC Harper Bariatric Medicine Institute - Madison Heights in Madison Heights, MI. View the full address on Dr. Wood’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

