Overview of Dr. Michael Wood, DO

Dr. Michael Wood, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Massillon, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Wood works at The Eye Clinic Inc in Massillon, OH with other offices in North Canton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.