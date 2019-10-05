Dr. Michael Wood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Wood, MD
Dr. Michael Wood, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Chester, VA. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wood works at
Southside Physicians Network13038 Rivers Bend Rd, Chester, VA 23836 Directions (804) 520-6730
Wood Cardiothoracic and Vascular Institute405 S 1st St, Gadsden, AL 35901 Directions (256) 279-8738Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Riverview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Virginia Premier
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Dear Doctor Wood, 10/5/2019 I wanted to take a moment to write and say thanks for saving my life in April of 2016. Your skill, talent and dedication to my health is best demonstrated by my excellent health 3.5 years later. Since my surgery, I have written two books, retired after 17 years with IBM, and took my bride of 41 years and our five grandchildren on some 13,000 miles of travel in our RV. In 2017 we traveled to Niagara Falls, Canada, Mt. Rushmore and back. In 2018 to the Grand Canyon and back. After two full years of retirement, I needed more interaction with people, and I returned to work (3 days per week) in the IT industry with the Virginia Department of Transportation. Dr. Wood, my more senior years have been good to me and it’s all because of you! Thank you. I trust that God will continue to bless you and your family as you serve the fine citizens of Alabama. I’m certain that your hands will touch so many others in such a positive way. LTC Dave Merrit
About Dr. Michael Wood, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1659391548
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda Med Center
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Southern Missionary College
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Wood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wood works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.