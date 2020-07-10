Overview of Dr. Michael Woods, MD

Dr. Michael Woods, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.



Dr. Woods works at SCOTT WOODS MD PA in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.