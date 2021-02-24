Overview of Dr. Michael Worley, MD

Dr. Michael Worley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary and University Medical Center New Orleans.



Dr. Worley works at Eyelid & Facial Consultants in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Entropion and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.