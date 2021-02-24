Dr. Michael Worley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Worley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Worley, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Worley, MD
Dr. Michael Worley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary and University Medical Center New Orleans.
Dr. Worley works at
Dr. Worley's Office Locations
Eyelid & Facial Consultants3715 Prytania St Ste 504, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 859-3223
Hospital Affiliations
- Touro Infirmary
- University Medical Center New Orleans
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Worley operated on my upper/lower eye lids. He told me he will go underneath of my upper eyelids: his procedure is METICULOUS! I can read newspaper and books with ease. PLUS his surgical skill has given me much youthful looks! Thank you Dr Worley. His office location is the best in the city. Park your car on the top floor(roof) of the garage: you can be in the office in one minute. You have to use outdoor stairs(maybe 10 steps) and you are inside of the medical building,, his office is the first one there. The most convenient office for the patients, his office is very modern sleek looking and everybody is attentive and pleasant.
About Dr. Michael Worley, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Worley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Worley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Worley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Worley has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, Entropion and Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Worley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Worley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Worley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Worley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Worley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.