Dr. Michael Worsey, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Worsey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / UNITED MEDICAL AND DENTAL SCHOOLS OF GUY'S AND SAINT THOMAS'S HOSPITALS and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. Worsey works at
Locations
-
1
Scripps Physicians Medical Group9834 Genesee Ave Ste 201, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 558-2272
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a wake-up call recently from being constipated. It resulted in severe hemorrhoid's as a result. I'm in excellent health and didn't think it would result in a health issue to this magnitude (that would cause the type of pain that it did). I was in such pain that I went to the ER at Scripps. As it turned out it was determined I needed surgery (hemorrhoidectomy) to get me back to normal. Dr. Worsey was the physician assigned to perform the surgery at Scripps (LJ) . I was nervous about the surgery (and recovery). It turned out that everything went as planned. My (full) recovery approx. 3 1/2 weeks later has me feeling fortunate that I had an expert perform the surgery. Do not hesitate using Dr. Worsey. If this were to happen to a family member or friend I would definitely recommend this particular surgeon to correct the issue. With Dr. Worsey you don't need to wonder about the quality of surgeon nor the care provided at Scripps La Jolla.
About Dr. Michael Worsey, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Found
- University Pittsburgh Med Center
- St Mary's Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / UNITED MEDICAL AND DENTAL SCHOOLS OF GUY'S AND SAINT THOMAS'S HOSPITALS
- Cambridge University, England
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Worsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Worsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Worsey works at
Dr. Worsey has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Ventral Hernia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Worsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Worsey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Worsey.
