Dr. Wynn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Wynn, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Wynn, MD
Dr. Michael Wynn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Ramon, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Irvine and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wynn's Office Locations
San Ramon Center5601 Norris Canyon Rd, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (925) 933-0984
Hospital Affiliations
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He took great care of me through my first surgery. He was patient and answered all of my questions before and after surgery.
About Dr. Michael Wynn, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- VA Long Beach
- U Calif Irvine
- University of California School of Medicine - Irvine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wynn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wynn has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wynn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wynn speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Wynn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wynn.
