Dr. Michael Xiang, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (10)
Map Pin Small Valencia, CA
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Xiang, MD

Dr. Michael Xiang, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Xiang works at UCLA Radiation Oncology in Valencia, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Xiang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Radiation Oncology
    27235 Tourney Rd Ste 1400, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 215-4972
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Santa Monica Radiation Oncology
    1223 16th St Ste 1100, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 287-5575
  3. 3
    Westwood Radiation Oncology
    200 Medical Plz Ste 265, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 878-3389

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Brain Cancer
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Radiation Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumor Chevron Icon
Palliative Care Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Xiang, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1477930519
    Education & Certifications

    • Stanford University School of Medicine, Radiation Oncology
    • Kaiser Permanente - Santa Clara
    • Harvard Medical School
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Xiang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xiang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Xiang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Xiang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Xiang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xiang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xiang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xiang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

