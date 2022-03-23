Dr. Michael Yandel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yandel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Yandel, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Yandel, MD
Dr. Michael Yandel, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Crestview, FL. They graduated from University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital and North Okaloosa Medical Center.
Dr. Yandel works at
Dr. Yandel's Office Locations
Okaloosa Heart and Vascular Center - Crestview129 E Redstone Ave Ste A, Crestview, FL 32539 Directions (850) 399-3529Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Okaloosa Heart and Vascular Center - Defuniak Springs4415 US HIGHWAY 331 S, Defuniak Springs, FL 32435 Directions (850) 399-3517
Okaloosa Cardiology PA Branch Office552 Twin Cities Blvd Ste A, Niceville, FL 32578 Directions (850) 637-8452Thursday7:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Fort Walton Beach1032 Mar Walt Dr Unit 110, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 399-3516Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Destin36468 Emerald Coast Pkwy Ste 11103, Destin, FL 32541 Directions (850) 399-3519
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
- HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital
- North Okaloosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
DR Yandel has been my cardiologist since 2008 when he put a stent in an artery on my leg, in 2009 put one in my heart and a few years ago put in a pacemaker. I would not go to another cardiologist. He has always answered every question I asked, took his time to go over everything.
About Dr. Michael Yandel, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1578664140
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Medical Center Texas
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yandel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yandel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yandel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yandel works at
Dr. Yandel has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yandel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Yandel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yandel.
