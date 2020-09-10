Dr. Michael Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Yang, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Yang, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in King of Prussia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnso Med Sch and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Mercy Philadelphia Hospital.
Locations
Einstein Orthopedics at King of Prussia210 Mall Blvd Ste 101, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions (610) 275-9400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yang and his staff treated me very well. I saw my regular doctor for hip pain but couldn't stand it anymore. I was diagnosed with a weak core and butt muscles when everyone thought it was my hip. After only 4 weeks of therapy I am back to gardening with no issues. So happy.
About Dr. Michael Yang, MD
- Orthopedics
- 11 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Sacred Heart Hosp-Temple University Sch Med
- Chestnut Hill Family Prac
- Robert Wood Johnso Med Sch
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
- Mercy Philadelphia Hospital
