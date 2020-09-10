Overview

Dr. Michael Yang, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in King of Prussia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnso Med Sch and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Mercy Philadelphia Hospital.



Dr. Yang works at Einstein Orthopedics at King of Prussia in King of Prussia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.