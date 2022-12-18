Dr. Michael Yanish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yanish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Yanish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Yanish, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Locations
Thunderbird Endoscopy Center5823 W Eugie Ave Ste B, Glendale, AZ 85304 Directions (602) 843-1265
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Yannish is an excellent Dr I would recommend him to my family, or anyone else.
About Dr. Michael Yanish, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316913262
Education & Certifications
- COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yanish has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yanish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yanish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yanish has seen patients for Esophagitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yanish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yanish speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Yanish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yanish.
