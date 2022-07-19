See All Psychiatrists in Portland, OR
Dr. Michael Yao, MD

Psychiatry
4.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Portland, OR
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Yao, MD

Dr. Michael Yao, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from Ohio State University.

Dr. Yao works at Kathryn Flegel MD in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yao's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kathryn Flegel MD
    2250 NW Flanders St Ste 103, Portland, OR 97210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 297-2368

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 19, 2022
    I have been under Dr Yao’s care for many years. He has helped me more than any other provider. No other Dr did DNA testing. Test results discovered Drs were giving the wrong medicine. He listens to me. Dr Yao suggests different ways for me to cope. I am a difficult case Dr Yao doesn’t give up on me. He doesn’t just push more drugs we are working together toward a a life worth living. Dr Yao is current on new research and different treatment If you are lucky enough to become Dr Yao’s patient I believe you will also find hope. I thank him often for all he has done for me.
    P.Mann — Jul 19, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Yao, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811132335
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
