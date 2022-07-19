Dr. Michael Yao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Yao, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Yao, MD
Dr. Michael Yao, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from Ohio State University.
Dr. Yao works at
Dr. Yao's Office Locations
-
1
Kathryn Flegel MD2250 NW Flanders St Ste 103, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 297-2368
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yao?
I have been under Dr Yao’s care for many years. He has helped me more than any other provider. No other Dr did DNA testing. Test results discovered Drs were giving the wrong medicine. He listens to me. Dr Yao suggests different ways for me to cope. I am a difficult case Dr Yao doesn’t give up on me. He doesn’t just push more drugs we are working together toward a a life worth living. Dr Yao is current on new research and different treatment If you are lucky enough to become Dr Yao’s patient I believe you will also find hope. I thank him often for all he has done for me.
About Dr. Michael Yao, MD
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1811132335
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yao accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yao works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Yao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.