Dr. Yap has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Yap, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Yap, MD
Dr. Michael Yap, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean|American University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Yap works at
Dr. Yap's Office Locations
Balboa Nephrology725 W La Veta Ave Ste 110, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 641-9696
Rai - Harbor Blvd - Garden Grove12761 Harbor Blvd, Garden Grove, CA 92840 Directions (714) 539-3122
South Coast Kidney Care2230 W Chapman Ave # 200, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 845-7080
Balboa Nephrology11100 Warner Ave Ste 218, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 641-9696Monday9:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pm
Department of Nephrology and Hypertension1301 2nd Ave SW, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 797-7463Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chapman Global Medical Center
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
He's a great listener, something that I value in a doctor. I'm glad I found him.
About Dr. Michael Yap, MD
- Nephrology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588847362
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Maricopa Integrated Health System
- Maricopa Integrated Health System
- American University Of The Caribbean|American University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yap accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yap has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yap on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yap speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yap. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yap.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yap, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yap appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.