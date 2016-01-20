Overview of Dr. Michael Yap, MD

Dr. Michael Yap, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean|American University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Yap works at Balboa Nephrology in Orange, CA with other offices in Garden Grove, CA, Fountain Valley, CA and Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.