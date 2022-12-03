See All Plastic Surgeons in Boston, MA
Dr. Michael Yaremchuk, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (24)
Map Pin Small Boston, MA
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Yaremchuk, MD

Dr. Michael Yaremchuk, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Yaremchuk works at Dr. Michael J. Yaremchuk in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yaremchuk's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Boston Center
    170 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA 02116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 726-5280
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Michael Yaremchuk, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    47 years of experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1326038977
    • 1326038977
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Penn Chldns Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Harvard Deaconess Surgery Srv
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education
    Plastic Surgery
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Yaremchuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yaremchuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yaremchuk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yaremchuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yaremchuk works at Dr. Michael J. Yaremchuk in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Yaremchuk’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Yaremchuk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yaremchuk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yaremchuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yaremchuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

