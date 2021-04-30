See All Plastic Surgeons in Huntsville, AL
Dr. Michael Yates, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (28)
Map Pin Small Huntsville, AL
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Yates, MD

Dr. Michael Yates, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.

Dr. Yates works at DYA Plastic Surgery Center in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yates' Office Locations

  1. 1
    DYA Plastic Surgery Center
    303 Williams Ave SW Ste 1421, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 536-4448

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntsville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Vanquish® Fat Recontouring Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Yates, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1265483200
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt University Med Center
    • Vanderbilt University
    • Vanderbilt University Hospital
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    • University of Mississippi
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Yates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yates has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yates works at DYA Plastic Surgery Center in Huntsville, AL. View the full address on Dr. Yates’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Yates. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yates.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

