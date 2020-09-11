See All General Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Michael Yeh, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (24)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Yeh, MD

Dr. Michael Yeh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Yeh works at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yeh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Endocrine Center
    100 Medical Plz Ste 310, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 267-7838
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sympathectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vagotomy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vagotomy
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 11, 2020
    Dr. Yeh performed a total thyroidectomy, central neck dissection and a left modified radical neck dissection on me on August 25th, 2020. Dr. Yeh’s surgical work is gorgeous and my 3 scars are already healing beautifully 2.5 weeks post-op. He was even able to save my parathyroids, 2 of which are completely untouched and the other 2 were injected into my neck muscles. Dr. Yeh cares about his patients and is calm, confident, caring, and incredibly experienced. I am so incredibly happy to have put my trust into Dr. Yeh and his surgical assistant, and could not believe I even considered another surgeon, when Dr. Yeh is the best. I generally don’t write reviews on doctors, however reading some of the reviews about Dr. Yeh pre-op left me terrified, scared and confused. I ended up consulting with another surgeon at Cedars, for this very reason. However and upon further investigation I understood that the horrifying and false reviews were all coming from a single source likely to extort UCLA.
    Jules — Sep 11, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Yeh, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    • 1033132865
    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Yeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yeh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yeh works at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Yeh’s profile.

    Dr. Yeh has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Yeh speaks Chinese and Spanish.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

