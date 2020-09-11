Dr. Michael Yeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Yeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Yeh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
UCLA Endocrine Center100 Medical Plz Ste 310, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 267-7838Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Yeh performed a total thyroidectomy, central neck dissection and a left modified radical neck dissection on me on August 25th, 2020. Dr. Yeh’s surgical work is gorgeous and my 3 scars are already healing beautifully 2.5 weeks post-op. He was even able to save my parathyroids, 2 of which are completely untouched and the other 2 were injected into my neck muscles. Dr. Yeh cares about his patients and is calm, confident, caring, and incredibly experienced. I am so incredibly happy to have put my trust into Dr. Yeh and his surgical assistant, and could not believe I even considered another surgeon, when Dr. Yeh is the best. I generally don’t write reviews on doctors, however reading some of the reviews about Dr. Yeh pre-op left me terrified, scared and confused. I ended up consulting with another surgeon at Cedars, for this very reason. However and upon further investigation I understood that the horrifying and false reviews were all coming from a single source likely to extort UCLA.
- General Surgery
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1033132865
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
- General Surgery
Dr. Yeh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeh has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yeh speaks Chinese and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.