Overview

Dr. Michael Yeh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Montebello, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine.



Dr. Yeh works at Comprehensive Cardiovascular Specialists in Montebello, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA, Alhambra, CA and Hacienda Heights, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.