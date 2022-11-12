Dr. Michael Yen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Yen, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Yen, MD
Dr. Michael Yen, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital and Watsonville Community Hospital.
Dr. Yen's Office Locations
Central Coast Oncology & Hematology1669 Dominican Way, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 475-2220
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
- Watsonville Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yen has brought me much Peace with his Care Plan he has made for me, he explained all to me, I am so much more knowledgeable than when I first came to Him. An am now on a Positive Care Plan an am Extremely Happy with Care from Nursing Staff An All At Central Coast Oncology
About Dr. Michael Yen, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yen has seen patients for Lymphoma and Large-Cell, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Yen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yen.
