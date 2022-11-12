Overview of Dr. Michael Yen, MD

Dr. Michael Yen, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital and Watsonville Community Hospital.



Dr. Yen works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Santa Cruz in Santa Cruz, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymphoma and Large-Cell along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.