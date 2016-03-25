Overview of Dr. Michael Yen, MD

Dr. Michael Yen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Yen works at Chi St. Lukes Health Springwoods Village in Spring, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Blocked Tear Duct, Eyelid Surgery and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.