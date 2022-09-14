Dr. Michael Yergler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yergler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Yergler, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Yergler, MD
Dr. Michael Yergler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Bremen, Franciscan Health Michigan City, Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center, Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.
Dr. Yergler's Office Locations
South Bend Orthopedic Associates53880 Carmichael Dr, South Bend, IN 46635 Directions (574) 247-9441Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of Bremen
- Franciscan Health Michigan City
- Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The Dr worked us in, took his time to review the MRI and X Ray. Explained what needed to be done, addressed our concerns and got my husband scheduled for surgery.
About Dr. Michael Yergler, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1295717239
Education & Certifications
- San Diego Arthroscopy and Sports Medicine
- University of Florida - Gainesville FL
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Purdue University In West Lafayette, Indiana
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yergler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yergler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yergler has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yergler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Yergler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yergler.
