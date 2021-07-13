Overview

Dr. Michael Yim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.



Dr. Yim works at Northwest Allied Physicians in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.