Dr. Michael Yium, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Yium, MD
Dr. Michael Yium, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas and St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Yium's Office Locations
Austin Ear Nose Throat Clinic4315 James Casey St Ste 300, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 444-7944
Women's Health Teamthe1005 W San Antonio St Ste A, Lockhart, TX 78644 Directions (512) 444-7944
Austin Ear, Nose & Throat Clinic - Village Location5625 Eiger Rd Ste 125, Austin, TX 78735 Directions (512) 444-7944
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was so impressed with Dr. Yium and his staff! Everyone was polite and efficient! Front desk, medical assistant and Dr. Yium were all wonderful. Dr. Yium was so incredibly personable and I am so grateful for his time. Clear diagnosis explanation and treatment plan! Bravo!
About Dr. Michael Yium, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508952052
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Southwestern Med School
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- The University of Texas
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yium, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yium appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.